Middle Corridor to see increase in freight traffic - Kazakh official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. There are plans to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor, said Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of Transport Satzhan Ablaliyev during the second session of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"Cargo carriages between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have increased by 1.5 times, reaching 4.3 million tons. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in freight movement along the Middle Corridor, with a 65 percent surge observed last year," he said.

According to him, there are plans to increase transportation even more this year, to 4.2 million tons.

"A number of companies are benefiting from discounts on rail transportation, contributing to the increased volume of shipments. Moreover, there has been a threefold surge in the transportation of Chinese containers," he said.

The vice-minister also touched upon the laying of a fiber-optic communication line along the Caspian Sea bed.

"This project has garnered interest not only from regional countries but also from nations beyond the region. In this context, we are prepared to explore discussions regarding the potential installation of additional lines in the future," he said.

