We aim holding next Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Council with presidents - AZPROMO exec

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will work to ensure that the third meeting of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council is held with the presence of both countries' presidents, said Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev during the second session of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, there is significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation, and it is critical to invite enterprises of all sizes from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to collaborate.

"I believe that legal registration would allow the business council to strengthen its influence in both nations. Azerbaijan has such a practice," Abdullayev emphasized.

The AZPROMO official confirmed his decision to attend the business forum in Kazakhstan scheduled for June 13-14.

The first meeting of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council was held in August 2022 in Astana.

