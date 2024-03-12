Azerbaijani Access Bank intends to further branch out to regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijani AccessBank intends to expand its branch network, with a special focus on regional centers, the bank's Management Board Member, Executive Director on Corporate, SME and Retail Banking Ilkin Guliyev said on the sidelines of the first co-branded branch's opening, Trend reports.

According to him, as part of its plan to assist the business environment across the country, the bank intends to expand its presence in areas where financial services are either restricted or insufficient.

"Our primary purpose is to promote and grow the business climate across the country, with a particular emphasis on regions. In the current year, the bank expects to open at least two additional branches, the site of which will be determined after a thorough examination of market needs and the present provision of banking services in various locations," he emphasized.

