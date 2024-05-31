Terms of preparation of roadmap for Azerbaijan's national renovation program.. UPDATED.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Preparation of the roadmap for the National Renovation Program (NRP) in Azerbaijan will be completed by July this year, Head of the Energy Efficiency Department of Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry Nargiz Bagirli said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during today's second annual reporting meeting of the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF), funded by the European Union (EU) and managed by the World Bank (WB), in Baku.

“Preparation of the roadmap for the National Renovation Program in Azerbaijan will be completed by July this year. As part of this work, significant activities have been undertaken to support the activities of the Energy Efficiency Fund and the preparation of the NRP roadmap. In particular, data has been collected on public buildings, except for the territories liberated from occupation. These buildings, classified by typology and climate zones, were subjected to energy audits. Ten public buildings in the cities of Ganja, Sheki, and Gakh have been audited,” she noted.

To note, the AZTAF program was launched to support the Azerbaijani government in achieving the goals of the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-economic Development" strategy.

