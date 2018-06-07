Lavrov to discuss Karabakh conflict with Armenian counterpart

7 June 2018 01:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, said Artem Kozhin, deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"An exchange of views on the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will take place," Kozhin said.

Kozhin noted that bilateral relations will also be discussed during the meeting.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

