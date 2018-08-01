OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line

1 August 2018 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

Trend:

OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Aug. 2, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message on Aug. 1.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Ognyen Yovic and Mikhail Olaru, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

On the Azerbaijani territories, occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistant Gennady Petrica.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

