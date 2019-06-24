Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be held on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces

24 June 2019 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, in the direction of Aghdam district on June 25, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ognjen Jovic, Simon Tiller and the representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) LTC Harry O'Connor will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica, Martin Schuster and the representative of the HLPG LTC Ralph Bosshard will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

