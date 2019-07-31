Azerbaijan: Armenian armed forces continue provocations, 1 soldier wounded

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Provocations by the Armenian armed forces continue in the direction of the combat positions of a separate border division “Gazakh” of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, located on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Trend reports with reference to the service.

At 16:40 (GMT +4), Azerbaijani combat positions underwent fire by Armenia. The enemy’s firing points were suppressed by return fire.

As a result of the shootout, one serviceman of the State Border Service was wounded. The wounded was immediately provided first aid, and there is no threat to his life.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

