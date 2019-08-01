MFA: Armenian FM misunderstands meaning of “stability”

1 August 2019 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

The Armenian foreign minister misunderstands the meaning of “stability”, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva wrote in her Twitter account, Trend reports on August 1.

Abdullayeva was commenting on Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s statement, who in an interview with senior fellow of the German Marshall Fund of the United States Jonathan Katz called Armenia "an island of stability".

“I am afraid the Armenian foreign minister misunderstands the meaning of 'stability',” she tweeted. “How can an aggressor keeping under military occupation the lands of another state and conducting bloody ethnic cleansing be an 'island of stability'? International Law to be respected first!”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions onwithdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

