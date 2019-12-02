Lavrov to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement in Baku

2 December 2019 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement in Baku during his official visit Dec. 2-3, Trend reports referring to the Russian Foreign Ministry Dec. 2.

During the negotiations with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, it is planned to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

“Substantive exchange of views will take place on international and regional issues, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement,” the report said. “It is planned to sign the Consultation Plan of the Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministries for 2020.”

The relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are based on the principles formulated in the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Security between Russia and Azerbaijan dated July 3, 1997 and the Declaration of Friendship and Strategic Partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan dated July 3, 2008, according to the report.

As of November 2019, more than 150 international legal documents have been concluded between the two countries, the report said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

