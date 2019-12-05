Miroslav Lajčák: Real risk of escalation remains in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Real risk of escalation remains in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák said during the 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Bratislava, Slovakia, Trend reports.

“Dialogue has continued throughout the year,” he said, adding that through various platforms, OSCE has tried to build confidence, to de-escalate tensions and simply, keep the dialogue going.

“When it comes to Nagorno-Karabakh, there remains a real risk of escalation. As the outgoing chair, I do not have any magic formula on how to resolve these conflicts once and for all. What I do have is the strong belief that the OSCE efforts from deescalating tension to opening channels for a new dialogue are invaluable and this organization will be the first to offer its support for concrete steps towards peace,” he added.

The 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will take place on 5 and 6 December 2019 at Incheba Expo Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The event will be held at the invitation of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news