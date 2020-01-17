Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan on Jan. 16-17

17 January 2020 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 22 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Jan. 17, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using large caliber machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian analyst: European Parliament’s resolution - Azerbaijan’s important diplomatic victory
Politics 09:32
Deputy PM talks effect of non-used resources of Azerbaijan's occupied lands on country's economy
Politics 16 January 14:36
Ceasefire monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 January 12:52
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan on Jan. 15-16
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 January 09:59
WSJ exposes pro-Armenian activities of HRW division director Leah Whitson
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 12:32
Ceasefire monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops to be held
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 11:22
Latest
Uzbekistan discloses export, import statistics for 2019
Business 10:21
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund increases assets
Finance 10:17
Over 1,600 parliamentary candidates registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 10:12
Oil steady as sluggish China growth offsets trade deal optimism
Oil&Gas 09:58
Ilham Aliyev: We will have large influx of additional foreign currency this year
Politics 09:58
Kazakhstan overseeing implementation of various joint projects with Iran
Business 09:57
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 16
Oil&Gas 09:57
Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange to hold auction on short-term bonds
Finance 09:54
Volkswagen to buy 20% of Chinese battery maker Guoxuan amid electric push
Europe 09:51