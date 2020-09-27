Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office: Measures being taken to bring Armenian servicemen to justice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

The military-political leadership of the aggressor country Armenia, grossly violating its obligations under the Geneva Conventions, fired at the territories densely populated by civilians with heavy weapons, thus continuing to commit crimes against the peaceful Azerbaijani population, the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that as a result of the latest military provocation committed by Armenia in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, there are dead and wounded among the servicemen of the Azerbaijani army.

“Based on the materials collected in connection with these events, the Fizuli, Terter, Karabakh and Ganja military prosecutor's offices initiated criminal cases under Articles 100.1 (planning, preparing or unleashing an aggressive war), 116.0.7 (attacks on unprotected territories, settlements and zones disarmament), 116.0.8 (an attack without military necessity on non-military targets, clearly visible and distinguishable religious, educational, scientific, charitable, medical facilities, locations of the sick and wounded), 120.2.12 (premeditated murder motivated by national, racial , religious hatred or enmity), investigative groups have been created and operational investigative actions are being carried out,” the report said.

"Currently, prosecutors are carrying out all possible investigative measures in combat conditions, including an examination to determine the severity of the injuries suffered by the victims, as well as the amount of damage to civilian infrastructure. The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is taking the necessary measures to ensure that Armenian servicemen who have committed these crimes are brought to justice and punished in accordance with international law," the message said.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan also called on the media, users of social networks not to use unofficial, unspecified, biased information.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The command staff of the Azerbaijan Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.