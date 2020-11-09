Liberation of strategic Shusha city from occupation rejoiced us – Iranian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The liberation of the strategic Shusha city from occupation rejoices us, Iranian MP Mohammad Hossein Farhangi said, Trend reports citing Iranian Media.

The Iranian MP congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of Shusha city.

According to him, the Shusha city was one of the cultural centers of Azerbaijan, a city with valuable and ancient history.

"Azerbaijan's Shusha city will be a city of peace,” Farhangi noted.