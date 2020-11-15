Georgian Azerbaijanis celebrate liberation of Kalbajar - National Congress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Azerbaijanis celebrate the liberation of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar region nearly 30 years after it was occupied by Armenian occupational forces, the Chairman of the National Congress of Azerbaijanis in Georgia Ali Babayev told Trend.

"Finally, one of the most beautiful corners of the world - Nagorno-Karabakh, has been freed from Armenian separatists. The leadership of Azerbaijan has done a great job in resolving this conflict. It is also necessary to especially emphasize the power and persistence of the Azerbaijani army, the enthusiasm and patriotic spirit of the Azerbaijani people," Babayev said.

According to him, the Georgian Azerbaijanis are impatiently awaiting November 15, when Armenian occupation forces are to completely leave Kalbajar.

"The Kalbajar region is one of the regions rich in underground and surface natural resources. As a result of geological exploration work carried out here since the 1950s, mineral deposits were discovered, the reserves of which were calculated and included in the state balance sheets. Until 1993, the Kalbajar region had deposits of 130 tons of gold, 190.33 tons of silver. We sincerely congratulate the Kalbajar people, They will soon return to their native lands. Azerbaijan will do everything possible to restore Kalbajar, for its revival, and soon it will be as prosperous as 30 years ago," Babayev says.

"It is not for nothing that Armenian burn their things leaving Kalbajar, they already know that they will never return here. Armenians must understand for themselves that Azerbaijan now is not what it was 30 years ago, now it is a country with a strong economy and a powerful army, with flexible diplomacy and inexhaustible potential. Therefore, the Armenians should think about how to establish relations with neighbors in order to create a peaceful life in the Caucasus, which has a huge geopolitical potential," Babayev said.

