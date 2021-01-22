India’s role in combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and manufacturing

Other News 22 January 2021 17:54 (UTC+04:00)
India’s role in combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and manufacturing

By B.Vanlalvawna, Ambassador of India, Baku

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted India’s position as a reliable stakeholder in global healthcare supply chains with major strengths in manufacturing, Research and Development (R&D), and innovation. India has acted as the 'Pharmacy of the World' by extending medical and other assistance to over 150 countries in the fight against COVID-19. Today, India is a leader in vaccine R&D and 60% of global vaccine production comes from India.

As global efforts to contain and eliminate the pandemic intensify, the fact that universal immunization is amongst the most effective and economical health interventions ever devised has found new relevance. Towards this end, about 30 groups across academia and industry in India are actively involved in COVID-19 vaccine development. Two vaccines, 'Covishield' of AstraZeneca-Oxford-Serum Institute and 'Covaxin' of Bharat Biotech have already received Emergency Use Authorization and AstraZeneca-Oxford-Serum Institute is being currently dispensed in the largest COVID vaccination program in the world. Additionally, six vaccine candidates, including 3 indigenously developed, are in clinical trials.

India has also taken steps to support its neighbors. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Biotechnology are working together on Partnerships for Advancing Clinical Trials (PACT) to strengthen capacities for facilitating phase III clinical trials of Indian COVID-19 vaccines in neighboring and other friendly nations. Two training modules with nearly 6 sessions have been successfully completed for around 100 participants from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka. Supply of vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles have begun on 20 January.

India’s vaccine capacities did not appear overnight and its development dates back to the 1960s. India’s Department of Biotechnology, the nodal agency for coordinating and supporting vaccine research, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council whose mission is to spur innovation across academia and industry, and other key institutions in India have made significant contributions towards this goal. On the other hand, India's biopharma companies established themselves as leading manufacturers of standard vaccines and these innovative private sector companies have transformed this sector, turning it into a billion-dollar industry. The speed with which the private sector pivoted to the development and production of COVID vaccines demonstrates their abilities to make quick research decisions, build partnerships, expand capacity and generate funding.

With a combined installed capacity to produce 8.2 billion doses of different vaccines in a year, major Indian vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech, Panacea Biotech, Sanofis Shanta Biotech, Biological E, Hester Biosciences, and Zydus Cadila will play a crucial role in fighting the pandemic in the months and years ahead. These biopharma majors have substantial R&D experience and deep connections across the world as well as a track record of producing an impressive array of de novo vaccines, modified vaccines, and patents. They will, through scale and economies, make a significant impact by improving the availability of vaccines in the global vaccine market and also bring down prices for the consumer.

India also has a lot to offer as a leader in the logistics of effective vaccine delivery as it has overcome difficulties posed by climate and terrain through its vast experience. As the country ramps up production and delivery of vaccines, the entire supply line has been digitized through an Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is being monitored through a digital Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) that will be used for planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation.

India is, because of its strengths in the biopharmaceutical and vaccines domains, one of the major centers in the transnational efforts to counter the pandemic. The country will make its “Made in India” vaccines available to the international community for combating the COVID-19 pandemic as stated by the Prime Minister of India at the launch of India’s domestic vaccination drive on January 18 “We are committed that India's vaccines, our production capacity, serve the interest of the whole humanity.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Visit agenda of Iranian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan revealed
Visit agenda of Iranian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan revealed
Iran’s FM to visit Azerbaijan
Iran’s FM to visit Azerbaijan
Iran dismisses having any 'secret talks' with Biden's team to bring US back to JCPOA
Iran dismisses having any 'secret talks' with Biden's team to bring US back to JCPOA
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan confirms 632 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18:50
Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs exchange views on latest situation in region Politics 18:48
Period of revival of previously occupied Azerbaijani lands already began - ambassador Politics 18:44
Denim production to be launched at textile enterprise in Uzbek Bukhara region Uzbekistan 18:30
Azerbaijani expert talks future plans for import of hydrogen vehicles Economy 18:24
Georgia - one of largest beneficiaries of EBRD investments per capita Business 18:03
USAID provides comprehensive support to entrepreneurship dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 17:59
French Proparco provides Georgian hospitals with grant to support COVID-19 battle Business 17:57
Uzbekistan to make strengthening relations with states of Central Asia priority Uzbekistan 17:56
Georgia to establish blackberry plantation via state program Business 17:54
India’s role in combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and manufacturing Other News 17:54
Russian Gazprombank expecting Azerbaijani sovereign rating's return to 'stable' outlook Finance 17:53
Support for revival of Nagorno-Karabakh must become way of life – Azerbaijani minister Business 17:52
Tesla Israel headquarters nears completion US 17:51
Armenian soldiers demanding compensation for participation in Karabakh war Armenia 17:49
Azerbaijan shows footage from Yukhari Abdurrakhmanli village of Fuzuli (VIDEO) Politics 17:45
Azercell is always leading with its exemplary service quality Society 17:44
Uzbekistan may consider temporary suspension of yarn exports Uzbekistan 17:43
Georgia reveals volume of domestic debt Finance 17:41
Walmart expands vaccinations in boost to U.S. COVID-19 program US 17:34
Israeli company eyes creating lavender plantations in Uzbek Namangan region Uzbekistan 17:27
Georgia reveals volume of imported oil bitumen Oil&Gas 17:26
European standard bakery to open with support of Bank of Georgia Business 17:21
Kazakhstan investing in Georgia across wide range of economy spheres Business 17:19
Georgia sees decrease in import of aviation fuel Oil&Gas 17:19
Azerbaijani President declared Nagorno-Karabakh status issue as left in past - MFA's comment on European Parliament's resolution Politics 17:13
Dagestan starts exporting ceramic products to Azerbaijan Business 17:10
Georgian RMG Gold company's total sales increase Business 17:09
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 17:09
Assessment of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani civilian objects continues Politics 17:08
Volume of cargo passing through Astara terminal increasing from year to year Transport 17:08
Criminal case opened against more terrorists used by Armenia against Azerbaijan Politics 17:08
National Bank of Kazakhstan determines strategic initiatives for 2021 Finance 17:08
Bukhara oil refinery produces floating pontoons to eliminate loss of light hydrocarbons Oil&Gas 17:06
Azerbaijan establishes Agency for Development of Economic Zones Politics 17:00
Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands Society 16:52
Georgia decides to increase subsidies for flour Business 16:51
UK can help Azerbaijan to demine liberated lands - ambassador Politics 16:50
Azerbaijan, UK discuss issues of development of co-op in area of defense Politics 16:48
EU, FAO supporting agriculture and rural development in Georgia Business 16:47
Automated warehouse system introduced at Uzbekneftegaz JSC Oil&Gas 16:27
Projected volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan, US for 2021 named Business 16:22
Kazakhstan's monetary base surges in value in Dec. 2020 Finance 16:20
Uzbekneftegaz manages to reduce imports of materials, technical resources Oil&Gas 16:17
Elon Musk to offer $100 million prize for 'best' carbon capture tech US 16:14
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Spain despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 16:07
Georgia to restore operations of municipal transport, schools and stores Transport 16:07
Application of TRACECA single transit permit digitalizes transport and logistics sector Transport 16:07
Azerbaijani gymnasts to take part in European Championships in Switzerland Society 16:06
Kazakhstan deregulates tanker call-in services for oil crude, products export Transport 16:06
Azerbaijan's energy company building new substation in liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 16:06
Regular flights to resume from February 1 in Georgia Transport 16:03
PASHA Bank's branch in liberated Shusha to help implement territories' restoration initiatives Finance 15:57
Nar offers special discounts for Karabagh war veterans Other News 15:40
Austrian Enhanced Resource Company talks about work plans in Azerbaijan for 2021 ICT 15:35
Azerbaijani banking community eyeing dev't of entrepreneurial ecosystem in liberated territories Economy 15:35
German government sees 2021 GDP growth of 3% Europe 15:23
Kazatomprom completes COVID-19 testing at its JV with French Orano Business 15:23
Introduction of Euro-5 diesel standard postponed in Georgia Oil&Gas 15:18
Azerbaijan studying Turkey's experience to create liberal electricity market Oil&Gas 15:12
Baku Higher Oil School holds discussions on ‘Natural resources of Karabakh’ (PHOTO) Other News 15:02
Volume of vegetable oil imported by Turkmenistan from EAEU revealed Business 15:01
Major foreign companies to support logistics and fulfillment center creation in Kazakhstan Business 14:59
Volkswagen operating profit drops by half in 2020 Europe 14:59
Azerbaijan discloses commercial banks' total share in GDP Finance 14:53
Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan co-op development serves economic well-being of region - MP Politics 14:49
Georgian government's action plan has direct, clear priorities - PM Business 14:35
Demand for dairy products of EAEU countries increases in Turkmenistan Business 14:35
Cotton fiber production increases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:29
All preventive measures to be taken in connection with COVID-19 at Azerbaijani schools Society 14:26
Public Council under Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology to assess damage in liberated lands Society 14:25
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank talks government initiatives for restoring liberated territories Finance 14:21
Passenger traffic of Georgian airports significantly down Transport 14:21
Tutoring activity may be resumed in Azerbaijan soon - minister Society 14:09
Turkmenistan increases import of flour from EAEU Business 14:09
China's CEIC, China Reform set up $1.55 billion new energy fund Other News 14:08
Uzbekistan reduces gasoline production Oil&Gas 14:07
Azerbaijan shows footage from Gargabazar village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:03
Greenhouses construction underway at agro-industrial complex in Uzbek Bukhara region Uzbekistan 13:59
Uzbekistan, Ukraine talk diversification of mutual trade Business 13:57
Uzbekistan’s mining and metallurgical complex eyes increasing its authorized capital Uzbekistan 13:55
Turkmenistan's fruit imports from EAEU increased Business 13:51
Azerbaijan to continue TV lessons until end of academic year Society 13:38
Minister talks possible date of kindergartens opening in Azerbaijan Society 13:25
Education minister talks epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan Society 13:25
Russia bans import of tomatoes from more Azerbaijani producers Business 13:22
Armenian opposition rallying in front of parliament building Armenia 13:19
Hungary PM says too early to talk about lifting COVID-19 restrictions Europe 12:57
Education in Azerbaijani schools to begin in stages from February 1 Society 12:53
Georgia reports 903 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.22 Georgia 12:52
Kazakhstan's Kazakhmys boosts metals output, reveals plans for 2020 Business 12:52
UK keeping its borders open for now - environment minister Europe 12:40
Issue of banning tomato imports from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan under review - Azerbaijani FDA Business 12:32
Restrictions imposed by Kazakhstan on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan - temporary, says Kazakh Ministry Economy 12:31
Results of Second Karabakh War hard to accept for Armenia, says Russian expert Commentary 12:29
Azerbaijan names amount of compensation paid to closed banks' depositors Finance 12:24
Kazakhstan boosts 2020 passenger cars manufacturing despite COVID-19 Transport 12:24
Uzbekistan’s 2020 volume of electricity production up Oil&Gas 12:23
Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia Business 12:22
Georgian tangerines exports exceed preliminary forecasts Business 12:22
All news