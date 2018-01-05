Azerbaijan successfully fights corruption, bribery - prosecutor general

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan successfully fought against corruption and bribery in 2017, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov said at a meeting dedicated to the work carried out in 2017 and the upcoming tasks, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement Jan. 5.

The Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office investigated a number of resonant crimes in 2017, including crimes related to the premeditated murder, revealed all the perpetrators, carried out preventive measures to reveal the causes and conditions which led to the crimes.

At the meeting, specific instructions were given for improving the application of information and communication technologies in the prosecution bodies, full operation of the “Electronic Document Management” and “Electronic Crime” programs, and increasing the efficiency of the work in this area.

First Deputy Prosecutor General Rustam Usubov, Deputy Prosecutor General Namig Asgarov and Head of the Organizational and Analytical Directorate of the Prosecutor General’s Office Mugaddas Sultanov delivered speeches.

Structural organizations of the Prosecutor General’s Office were instructed to implement the necessary measures to disclose premeditated murders irrespective of their limitation period, increase the intensity of investigative, operational and search activity regarding specific incidents, identify the perpetrators with the use of all possibilities within the limits of their powers.

