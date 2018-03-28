First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets Iran's VP for Women and Family Affairs (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

28 March 2018 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 17:08)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has today met with Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar.

Expressing satisfaction with the Iranian delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva said the relations between the two countries are historically based upon friendship and brotherhood, and cover many areas of cooperation, including political and cultural spheres.

Mehriban Aliyeva said the meetings between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran serve for strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Saying that in recent years Azerbaijan and Iran have been implementing joint projects that are important for both countries and for the region, Azerbaijan’s first vice president highlighted the relations in the field of transportation.

She noted that the Rasht-Astara railway project, to be signed during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Baku, will benefit both Azerbaijan and Iran.

Iran’s Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, for her part, expressed satisfaction with her visit to Azerbaijan and stressed that the relations in all spheres are strengthening between the two countries.

Masoumeh Ebtekar added that these relations contribute to the welfare of the two countries’ peoples.

Speaking about the economic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, she noted that big projects are being implemented in transportation. She said the expansion of relations in culture is of great importance.

Ebtekar emphasized that relations are expanding in the field of family and women affairs.

The Iranian official spoke about the public and social projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which is led by Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and emphasized that these projects are being implemented successfully.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets Iran's VP for Women and Family Affairs (PHOTO)
Politics 17:08
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Russian embassy in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 16:56
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan committed to creating int’l platform for mutual understanding, dialogue
Politics 20 March 22:44
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with spouses of heads of diplomatic missions in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 20 March 17:45
President Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva join nationwide Novruz festivities (PHOTO)
Politics 19 March 10:18
President Aliyev, his spouse attend reception hosted in honor of participants of 6th Global Baku Forum (PHOTO)
Politics 16 March 01:20
Yusuf Mammadaliyev: Competitions held under direction of First VP Mehriban Aliyeva play significant role in healthy development of youth
Politics 15 March 19:42
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani writer Anar on his 80th birthday
Politics 15 March 18:19
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets president of Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation (PHOTO)
Politics 15 March 16:24
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets Italian Senate's VP (PHOTO)
Politics 15 March 16:06
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Nothing can harm friendly ties between Azerbaijanis, Turks (PHOTO)
Politics 15 March 15:47
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: We preserve our traditions and we are open to the world
Politics 15 March 12:41
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva awarded with gold medal of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (PHOTO)
Politics 15 March 11:31
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Thalassemia Center (PHOTO)
Politics 9 March 22:36
Azerbaijani First VP meets Japanese PM's foreign policy adviser (PHOTO)
Politics 9 March 14:23
Women in Azerbaijan: Leading the way for Muslim world and beyond
Politics 8 March 01:38
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of nursery-kindergarten in Narimanov after overhaul (PHOTO)
Politics 6 March 16:59
Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of kindergarten in Sabail district after overhaul (PHOTO)
Politics 6 March 16:17