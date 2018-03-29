1918 genocide affected peaceful Muslims not only in Azerbaijan, but also in South Caucasus, Turkey, Iran

29 March 2018 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

At certain stages of history, Armenian nationalists committed ethnic cleansing, deportation and genocide against the Turkic-Muslim population of the region in order to realize the mythical idea of the “Great Armenia”, Ismayil Akhundov, secretary of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People of Azerbaijan and head of the working group, said.

He made the remarks at the international scientific conference, titled “The 100th Anniversary of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis in 1918. The Policy of Genocide, Military Aggression and Ethnic Cleansing in Modern Times”, in Baku March 29.

Akhundov noted that one of the most horrific tragedies is the massacre of Azerbaijanis, committed 100 years ago with special cruelty by the Dashnak-Bolshevik armed groups operating under the mandate of the Baku Council.

