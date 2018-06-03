President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, ICDO to maintain successful co-op

3 June 2018 22:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organisation Vladimir Kuvshinov.

The head of state stressed the importance of the event to be held in Baku tomorrow on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as participation of the Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organisation in this event.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan and the International Civil Defence Organisation will maintain successful cooperation.

Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organisation Vladimir Kuvshinov said he is pleased to attend the event marking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Academy of Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He also stressed the significance of the regulations on information exchange to be signed between the Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Civil Defence Organisation in terms of strengthening cooperation.

Vladimir Kuvshinov described Azerbaijan as one of the active members of the International Civil Defence Organisation, hailing the country`s contribution to the organization`s activity towards ensuring strategic development.

Works implemented in the field of civil defence in Azerbaijan, and prospects of cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

