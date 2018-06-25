Steps aimed to violate stability in Azerbaijan prevented - State Committee

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

All steps aiming to violate the stability in Azerbaijan, are being prevented, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Sayyad Salahly said during his speech June 25 at the conference dedicated to the topic of "The Baku process: communities and tasks".

He noted that, there have never been any conflicts on religious grounds in Azerbaijan. "There has never been anti-semitism in Azerbaijan. Many ethnic groups have lived and are living in Azerbaijan, and the country has never treated them the wrong way. The proof - mixed marriages," Salahly said.

He noted that, while carrying out preventive measures in Azerbaijan, it is necessary to expand the work on religious education.

Salahly reminded that, this conference is held in accordance with the decree of the head of state dated November 17, 2017 on holding events within the framework of the 10th anniversary of the "Baku process".

The "Baku process" platform was put forward by the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2008 in order to carry out more specific activities in the field of dialogue between cultures and religions.

