Official: Military junta, like Armenia, can bring only misfortunes to its people (PHOTO) (UPDATE 2)

Details added (first version posted on 17:56)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

A military junta that is on the path of aggression will bring only misfortunes to its people, and Armenia can be cited as an example, said Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov.

Hasanov made the remarks on Nov. 26 at an official opening ceremony of the 9th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul, held under the motto "Sustaining Peace and Development for All".

Hasanov expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey for organizing such an event that is of great international importance.

Speaking about the current bitter realities, Hasanov stressed that some countries have chosen the path of occupation, aggression and arming themselves, rather than achieving sustainable development in conditions of cooperation.

"Such an anti-human policy today runs through the geopolitical axis of the whole world – beginning from the borders of Central and North America to the borders of Syria and Turkey, Myanmar and Bangladesh,” he said. “This tragedy exists in the South Caucasus for about 30 years.”

“The aggressive policy pursued by neighboring Armenia in the first years of independence of Azerbaijan, territorial claims to Azerbaijan without any historical and legal right led to the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories, and as a result, over one million Azerbaijani citizens became refugees and internally displaced people,” Hasanov said.

“An OSCE assessment mission confirmed that the ancient Azerbaijani religious and historical monuments were destroyed on these lands,” he said. “More than 10 countries and numerous international organizations have recognized the Khojaly Genocide committed against Azerbaijanis."

Hasanov stressed that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict threatens not only the shaky peace in the South Caucasus, but also the security of Europe and the whole world.

“This is due to non-recognition of international law, territorial integrity of other countries and peaceful appeals of religions, delusion of grandeur, claims to possess territories from sea to sea, the use of any falsification and committing crimes against humanity for the sake of fulfilling this claim,” he said.

"Despite aggression, today thanks to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s policy, Azerbaijan has been able to ensure not only its dynamic development, but has become a country playing a special role in the economic and cultural integration of Europe and the Middle East, ensuring Europe’s energy security," Hasanov said.

“The global projects being implemented by Azerbaijan together with its partners are not just communication projects and energy security projects - they are making great contribution to security, connect the continents and renew geo-economic map of the world," he added.

"As President Aliyev said, all member states, especially neighboring countries, benefit from the projects initiated by Azerbaijan,” Hasanov said. “It is enough to mention the benefit the recently commissioned STAR refinery will bring.”

“However, Armenia’s criminal regime as a medieval usurper willing to enrich itself in an easier way - by occupying other country’s lands - is now isolated from all the regional initiatives,” he said. “A military junta that is on the path of aggression may bring only misfortune to its people, rather than prosperity, and Armenia can be cited as an example.”

“Azerbaijan is remarkable for its activity in peacekeeping operations in the region,” he said. “The country is an active participant in the cooperation programs of NATO, EU, OSCE and CIS.”

"Azerbaijan is developing cooperation with all its neighbors in bilateral and multilateral cooperation, except for aggressive Armenia,” he said. “Of course, if there was no military aggression against our territorial integrity and if our country’s financial, human resources were not directed at eliminating occupation, then the development of Azerbaijan and the region would be at another level."

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news