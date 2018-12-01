President Aliyev expresses condolences to Donald Trump, George Walker Bush

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a condolence letter to US President Donald Trump over passing of George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the US.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States, an outstanding statesman,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the family of the late George Herbert Walker Bush, and the whole people of the United States.”

President Ilham Aliyev also expressed condolences to George Walker Bush, the 43rd President of the US.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your father George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States, an outstanding statesman,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“Sharing your grief in this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences to you and all the members of your family over this irreparable loss.”

