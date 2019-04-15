PM: Azerbaijan takes active part in global platforms to contribute to int’l peace

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Azerbaijan actively participates in all global platforms to contribute to the strengthening of international peace, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remarks at the 36th International Drug Enforcement Conference, being held in Baku, Trend reports on April 15.

The prime minister stressed that the Azerbaijani foreign policy is based on mutual effective and fruitful cooperation with all countries.

"Azerbaijan has become a reliable partner in the international arena,” Mammadov said. “The country was one of the countries which first joined the US counter-terrorism operation. Azerbaijan and the US cooperate fruitfully."

He stressed that Azerbaijan’s such big energy projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, TANAP changed the world map.

"Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring Europe’s energy security," Mammadov said.

