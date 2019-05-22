First vice-speaker: Azerbaijan always at forefront of fight against terrorism

22 May 2019 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is a country that is always at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, Ziyafat Asgarov, first vice-speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, said.

Asgarov, who is also chairman of the parliamentary committee on defense, security and the fight against corruption, made the remarks at the meeting of the parliamentary committee in Baku on May 22, Trend reports.

“Therefore, Azerbaijan pays great attention to strengthening the corresponding legal framework,” he added.

Asgarov updated the members of the committee about the agenda issues. He stressed that the issue of amendments to the laws "On Combating Terrorism" and "On Amending the Law 'On the Prevention of the Legalization of Criminally Obtained Funds or Other Property and the Financing of Terrorism" is aimed at bringing these laws into conformity with the current legislation.

The committee considered the issue of approving the Agreement on Cooperation in the Military Sphere between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Saudi Arabia, which was signed on April 7, 2019, in Riyadh.

While commenting on the issue of amending the law "On Emergency Situation", Asgarov added that these changes are of an editorial nature.

The bills considered at the committee meeting were recommended for the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

