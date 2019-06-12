Defense minister: Azerbaijan, Turkey invite Georgia to take part in joint exercises

12 June 2019 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey invite Georgia to take part in the joint exercises, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov told reporters.

Hasanov made the remarks following a trilateral meeting with Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city, Trend reports on June 12.

He said that the main topic of the meeting was joint military exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey. Hasanov stressed that both countries are inviting Georgia to participate in the exercises.

"I would like to inform that the role of the exercises is very important in the field of military cooperation,” he added. “The number of exercises grows every year. For example, seven exercises were held in 2018, while 13 exercises are scheduled for 2019. These exercises, I mean the joint exercises by Azerbaijan and Turkey, will be held till late 2019. During the meeting, the Georgian side was invited to participate in these exercises in various forms."

