Azerbaijan defense minister holds official meeting on eve of Armed Forces Day (PHOTO)

25 June 2019 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

An official meeting under the leadership of Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov with the participation of deputy defense ministers, commanders of various types of troops, chiefs of main departments, departments and services of the ministry, commanders of Army Corps as well as commanders of formations and other officials involved in meeting via the video communication was held at the Central Command Post, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The minister of defense conveyed his congratulations to the meeting participants on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day and emphasized that the whole military personnel of the Azerbaijani army has perceived with deep feeling of gratitude and with high spirit the order signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to enhance the social protection of servicemen. The minister expressed confidence that the work carried out by the state in this area will be continued.

The defense minister assigned tasks for officials to pay special attention to the implementation of strict control over the operational situation on the line of contact of troops, to increase vigilance and ensure the security of military personnel.

The minister, taking into account the weather conditions, also gave instructions in regard to preventing cases of heat and sun strokes among the military personnel, increasing attention to their health and adopting fire safety measures in military units.

