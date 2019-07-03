Azerbaijani minister: UNESCO ready to take more serious steps regarding historical monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh region

3 July 2019 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

UNESCO has expressed readiness to take more serious steps regarding historical monuments in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev told Trend on July 3.

“We are raising serious questions before all UNESCO members about the need to protect cultural heritage in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, and we systematically inform them,” Garayev noted. “This issue was raised at meetings of UNESCO Director General Odra Azule both with President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. UNESCO has expressed readiness to take more serious steps regarding historical monuments in Nagorno Karabakh, and this work will be discussed by the organization and our diplomats.”

The minister added that this is not an easy process.

“However, the main thing is that they understood Azerbaijani realities, and that we are concerned about the state of our cultural heritage in the occupied territories,” he said. “Due to the fact that we are one of the active members of UNESCO, the organization cannot remain indifferent to this issue. We hope that after the session, in the coming months, discussions on this issue will continue.”

Over 2,500 top representatives of foreign countries and international organizations from over 180 countries are taking part in the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s water operator announces tender for overhaul work
Tenders 16:39
Azerbaijan important member of UNESCO World Heritage Committee - rep of Laos
Politics 16:18
Azerbaijan Interbank to purchase IBM equipment via tender
Tenders 15:53
Diplomat from Algeria: UNESCO session in Baku organized at highest level
Politics 15:19
National property issues discussed at UNESCO session in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 15:02
SOCAR expands gas stations network in Romania
Oil&Gas 14:57
Latest
U.S. trade deficit surges to five-month high as imports soar
Other News 16:47
Azerbaijan’s water operator announces tender for overhaul work
Tenders 16:39
Iranian deputy minister: Construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railway to start
Economy 16:35
Iran to revive 50 small mines
Economy 16:34
Tourists prefer air transport to visit Turkey
Tourism 16:28
Iran blocks 6 million bank accounts involved in money laundering
Economy 16:25
Azerbaijan important member of UNESCO World Heritage Committee - rep of Laos
Politics 16:18
Deutsche Telekom first to market in Germany with limited 5G rollout
Other News 16:16
International Bank of Azerbaijan announces tender to purchase RAM for PureFlex System
Tenders 16:11