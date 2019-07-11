General Wolters: NATO supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

11 July 2019 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov met with the delegation led by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), General Tod Wolters, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov welcoming the guest congratulated him on his appointment to the new position and wished him success.

Chief of the General Staff, speaking about the 25-year sustainable cooperation between Azerbaijan and the North Atlantic Alliance, noted the development of these relations, the activities of the Azerbaijan Army in various programs and the contribution made by Azerbaijan to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Colonel General Sadikov highly appreciated NATO's position on the supporting territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that the Alliance will continue its efforts in this issue.

General Wolters, in turn, especially noting that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the Alliance, highly appreciated its participation in the fight against terrorism, the significant contribution in providing airspace to cargo transportation for peacekeeping operations, including the high level of professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

General Wolters noting that NATO supports the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, stressed that the Alliance is in favor of a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The guest has expressed gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and hospitality, as well as for its assistance in holding a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Baku.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

