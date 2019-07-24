Deputy PM: Interests of Azerbaijan, US coincide on many issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov met with US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger, Trend reports on July 24.

He stressed that there are very good relations between Azerbaijan and the US, and Azerbaijan is interested in their development.

He added that the interests of the two countries coincide on many issues, and this creates additional opportunities for cooperation.

Touching on economic cooperation, Ahmadov said that the US companies are actively involved in the implementation of a number of projects in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news