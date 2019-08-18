Any action of Armenian side is at gunpoint of Azerbaijani army

18 August 2019 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Any action of Armenian side in all directions of the frontline is at the gunpoint of Azerbaijani army using various caliber weapons, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministry said that the information disseminated in the Armenian press for propaganda purposes has no basis.

"On the contrary, any action of Armenian side in all directions of the frontline is at the gunpoint of Azerbaijani army using various caliber weapons. The Azerbaijani army monitors the actions of Armenian side both visually and through special technical means, and is ready to stop any enemy action at any time. This kind of reports are laughable. We regret the people who disseminate such reports,” the ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

