Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold TurAz Qartalı-2019 Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO)

27 August 2019 18:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

TurAz Qartalı-2019 Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises will be conducted with the participation of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the Annual Military Cooperation Plan between the two countries, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The exercises that start on September 2, will involve up to 30 aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including aircrafts MiG-29, F-16, Su-25 and “Kasa” P-235 and helicopters Mi-35, Mi-17, “Sikorsky” UH-70, CH-47 “Chinook”, and ATTACK/AH-1W.

During the exercises, tasks on planning joint activities of the aviation assets of Air Force of Azerbaijan, and Air Force, Naval Forces and Land Forces of Turkey, studying the possibilities of interoperability and combat coordination in conducting operations, implementing search and rescue operations, destroying ground targets by delivering airstrikes will be fulfilled alongside other tasks.

The exercises will last until September 16.

