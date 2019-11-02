'Radical opposition implementing orders, taking treacherous position regarding Azerbaijan'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Appeals for the imaginary unification of a gang of extremist forces who call themselves the opposition camp are aimed at confronting socio-political stability, statehood and strong foundations of the unity of the people with power, editor-in-chief of Azerbaijan’s Ses (Voice) newspaper, political expert Bahruz Guliyev told Trend Nov. 2.

Guliyev was commenting on the proposal of Head of Azerbaijan’s Musavat party Arif Hajili to hold a round table meeting with the participation of parties and movements operating in the opposition camp.

The expert noted that extremist forces, faithful to the traditions of radicalism and destruction, for many years have been working with various and numerous external forces on the pretext of coming to power, implementing orders, taking a treacherous position regarding the foundations of the state.

“From this point of view, the same realities can be seen behind Arif Hajili’s proposal, and at the same time, appeals give reason to believe that the extremist forces, taking advantage of the situation, want to take “leadership” into their own hands,” Guliyev added.

“Considering that the people whom Arif Hajili invites to the round table meeting, individually and periodically acted against the Azerbaijani state and people, the logical consequence of this is that this is done directly by order of the anti-Azerbaijani forces,” the editor-in-chief said.

“Therefore, civil society, faithful to the state and homeland, always speaking from a position of statehood, should know that no external force, no pro-Armenian forces can violate the unity of the people and the authorities,” the political expert added.

“I believe that even if these extremists get together, they will never achieve “unity”,” Guliyev said. “For many years we have become witnesses of similar associations, meetings in a traditional camp and we have repeatedly observed that they then turned into sworn enemies of each other for the sake of personal dividends, interests. Of course, people see this, and healthy society understands well that destructive elements serve not to the state, but to personal interests.”

The political expert noted that by conducting unauthorized rallies, these people doom themselves to political death.

