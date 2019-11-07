Number of applications for participation in municipal elections in Azerbaijan exceeds 28,000

7 November 2019 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As many as 28,410 people have applied to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in the upcoming municipal elections, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the commission’s meeting Nov. 7, Trend reports.

The CEC chairman said that 14,846 people addressed individually, 13,524 people were nominated by political parties and 40 persons appealed from initiative groups.

Panahov added that 17,509 people took subscription lists, and 2,419 of them returned them later.

The CEC chairman noted that 60 people were registered as candidates.

The municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Anglo Asian Mining discloses geological exploration activities in contract areas in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Finance 18:48
Over 5 million ballots in connection with municipal election to be printed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:29
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group discloses timeframe for reconstruction of housing estate in Baku
Business 18:10
12 parties apply to participate in municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:07
Azerbaijani company designing entertainment complex in Lankaran district
Business 18:01
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to open several BirKart points of sale till late 2019
Finance 17:59
Latest
Anglo Asian Mining discloses geological exploration activities in contract areas in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Finance 18:48
Georgia to chair International Olive Council in 2020
Business 18:35
Over 5 million ballots in connection with municipal election to be printed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:29
Georgian company plans to expand its tourism sector
Business 18:25
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group discloses timeframe for reconstruction of housing estate in Baku
Business 18:10
12 parties apply to participate in municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:07
Azerbaijani company designing entertainment complex in Lankaran district
Business 18:01
Reconstruction details of Paulaner restaurant in Baku revealed
Business 17:59
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to open several BirKart points of sale till late 2019
Finance 17:59