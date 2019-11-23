Member of Azerbaijan’s opposition Musavat party completely exposes it

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Alper M. - Trend:

Tofig Yagublu, a member of Azerbaijan’s opposition Musavat party, has smashed it to smithereens.

Yagublu spoke in detail about the European Coordination Center of Musavat and fictitious papers, Trend reports Nov. 23.

The Musavat member said that in 2016 he demanded that the leadership give him the opportunity to get acquainted with the “emigrant papers”, but was refused.

“Arif Hajili, leader of Musavat party, during a live broadcast said that if a party member writes an appeal, he will have the opportunity to get acquainted with these papers,” Yagublu noted. “Immediately after that I wrote an appeal addressed to the head of the Central Executive Office Gulaga Aslanli, but that didn’t help, and they didn’t give me the opportunity to familiarize myself with the announced 197 papers. The fact that I was the member of the party’s council and the deputy head of the party wasn’t enough.”

“Despite that I had the right and the party was obliged to give me this opportunity, for three years these papers were hidden from me,” the Musavat member said. “However, clinging on to the words I said on air, the next day they demanded me to provide them with the evidence I have, knowing that I have the right not to publish this evidence and not to disclose their source. Do not worry, I will publish everything myself when I see it suitable.”

Yagublu said that the European Coordination Center is the structure of the Musavat party, created with organizational support and on behalf of the party’s leadership.

“The charter of the Center was developed in the party and the process of creating the organization proceeded under the control of its council,” the Musavat member noted. “It has been controlled from Baku for all these years. Simply, during official registration, due to the impossibility of registering the Center as a European party structure according to German laws, they had to register this organization as an NGO (non-governmental organization). Now, guided namely by this NGO factor, they declare that the European Coordination Center has nothing to do with Musavat. Imagine that someone bought a house and lived there for a long time, but for some reason couldn’t register it in his or her own name and had to register the house in the name of a close relative. When a problem arises, this person says that he or she has nothing to do with this house.”

A few days ago, Yagublu said that he has facts in connection with the “emigrant business.” Immediately after that, other Musavat members began to attack him and demand that these facts be provided.

In November 2019, a scandal broke out, when German law enforcement authorities detained former members of one of Azerbaijani opposition parties. Local federal courts chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of six months in relation to the detained.

As a result of an investigation conducted by the German police, those arrested involved in “emigration business” in Germany, are suspected of smuggling of at least 20 people to Germany.

In accordance with the decision of the German judicial authorities, former head of correctional institution of Azerbaijan’s penitentiary system Elchin Akbarov, Chairman of the Musavat party’s European Coordinating Council, former head of the Kalbajar executive power Ilham Hasan, party member, Deputy Chairman of the Coordinating Council Mehdi Khalilbayli, Musavat party activist Abdin Javadov, former MP Sabir Rustamkhanli’s brother, Head of Leqat Integration Center, former police chief Alovsat Aliyev, have been arrested.

Among those arrested were also brother of one of opposition leaders, Mehdi Khalilbayli’s driver Rashad Mammadov, Musavat party member Elshan Abdullayev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news