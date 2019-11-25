President Ilham Aliyev: Sumgayit developing as industrial city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Sumgayit is developing as an industrial city, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while speaking at an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the city of Sumgayit.

“However, today's industry meets contemporary challenges,” Ilham Aliyev said. “It is possible to say that all of the old industrial enterprises have ceased their operation. In this territory, on areas hundreds of hectares, we have created industrial estates – the Sumgayit Technology Park and the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park. There are 10 plants in the Sumgayit Technology Park and 13 in the Sumgayit Chemical Industry park. Another seven plants will probably start functioning next year.”

“There are 20 residents in the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “Investments made are estimated in billions of dollars. These include “SOCAR Polymer”, carbamide and other plants built by the state. The private sector is also showing great interest. Therefore, Sumgayit today is a modern industrial city, the second industrial city of the South Caucasus. Sumgayit enterprises annually produce goods worth about 2 billion manat. Therefore, Sumgayit will continue to develop as an industrial city.”

“Parks are being improved, new parks and squares are being established,” Ilham Aliyev added. “Among them, of course, I would like to especially note the Sumgayit boulevard. I said this at the event marking the opening of this boulevard and I want to say it again: this is a miracle – a beautiful boulevard 5.2 kilometers in length and covering an area of 150 hectares was created in a matter of 11 months. It had been my long-time dream to create the Sumgayit boulevard. In previous years, I repeatedly gave such instructions to the city administration. After Zakir Farajov was appointed to his post, this issue was also resolved. I am very glad that the Sumgayit boulevard is a new and wonderful recreation area now.”

“There are public facilities there, a Mugham center has been created, other sites impart special beauty to the city,” the Azerbaijani president said. “Sumgayit already has a sufficient number of recreation areas. All parks have been landscaped but the boulevard is a different matter, of course. Its length is almost double that of the previous Baku boulevard. The length of the previous Baku boulevard was 3 kilometers, but now it is 16 kilometers. Of course, I am not saying it is necessary to build a boulevard 16 kilometers in length here too, but if possible, we should expand the boulevard in the future.”

“In other words, there is development in all areas,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “This is also evidenced by the overhaul of the buildings of the Drama Theater and the “Kimyachi” Palace. In this Drama Theater, the great leader celebrated the anniversary of Sumgayit. So this theater has a great history. Our meeting today is quite symbolic, and this is natural. It confirms historical truth. The spirit of the great leader lives on in this building. He wanted to see Sumgayit a beautiful, modern and comfortable city with clean air for its people. In his political testament, he said that a lot had been done and what we could not do would be done by our successors. I am glad that this is exactly what happened.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news