Polish expert at roundtable in Baku: EU always offers its knowledge and experience

28 November 2019 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Different countries join the Eastern Partnership with different ambitions and interests, Polish delegate Kirill Kozachevsky said in Baku at a round table organized in connection with the visit of the delegations of the Visegrad Group countries (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia), Trend reports.

“Different countries join the Eastern Partnership with different ambitions and interests,” he said.

“Nevertheless, the EU always offers its knowledge and experience,” Kozachevsky added. “This proposal is invariable and the EU is always ready to implement it.”

“Each member of the Eastern Partnership has the right to withdraw from membership and no one will hamper to do this,” he added. “For our part, we offer the best that we have - knowledge and experience, all the rest is the choice of the country."

The round table discussions are being held at the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of International Relations. The delegations of foreign ministries of the countries of the Visegrad Group on a visit to Baku are participating in the discussions.

The issues related to energy, relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, as well as the Caspian region and neighboring countries were discussed within the round table discussions.

