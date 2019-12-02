Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2 December 2019 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received newly appointed ambassador of Israel to the Republic of Azerbaijan George Deek, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Congratulating the newly appointed ambassador of Israel on his appointment, Mammadyarov expressed hope that he would contribute to further development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction over the development of the bilateral cooperation in security and energy spheres, as well as stressed the importance of developing cooperation in economic, scientific-educational, tourism, culture and other fields between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Deek presented a copy of his credentials to Mammadyarov.

The ambassador stressed that he would spare no efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries during his diplomatic term.

Mammadyarov wished Deek every success in his diplomatic mission.

