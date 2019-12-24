Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev phones President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

On December 24, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Tokayev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and successes in his activity for the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The presidents praised the successful development of friendly relations between the two countries, and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue to expand.

