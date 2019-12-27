Committee chairperson: Yukselish competition in Azerbaijan to reveal future managers' potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

The Yukselish competition ("Career growth") was established in Azerbaijan to reveal the potential of the managerial staff required in the country, Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Chairperson of the Yukselish competition's Organizing Committee Farah Aliyeva said, Trend reports on Dec. 27.

Aliyeva made the remark in Baku at an event held in connection with the beginning of registration for the Yukselish competition.

The registration for the Yukselish competition started on Dec. 27. The competition was established upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order signed on July 26 to reveal, support promising managers with a high intellectual level and managerial qualities and ensure the creation of a bank of personnel reserves in the country. The organizing committee was created in connection with the competition.

One million manat ($588,235) was allocated from the reserve fund of the Azerbaijani president for 2019 to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the ongoing work within the competition.

The organizing committee of Azerbaijan’s Yukselish competition will monitor the career strategy of managers.

“We will observe the development of the participants who will reach the final of the competition,” Aliyeva added.

“This competition was established to reveal the potential of the managerial staff required in the country,” Aliyeva said. “The matter is about inquiring about these individuals’ development after certain stages, rather than selecting these people for certain positions. I am sure that employment will be offered to the winners of the competition. We are greatly interested in this.”

