Timeframe for holding another meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed

17 January 2020 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is scheduled for late January, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters in Baku.

The minister stressed that he had a meeting with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, who supported holding of the meeting at the level of foreign ministers, Trend reports on Jan. 17.

"If no other issues occur, the meeting is planned to be held at the end of this month," Mammadyarov added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

