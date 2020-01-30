Baku to host extraordinary meeting of FMs of Turkic Council member-states

30 January 2020 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

An extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the member-states of the Turkic Council will be held in Baku on February 6, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was held in Baku on October 13-14, 2019. The 7th Summit of the Turkic Council was held on October 15-16.

The Turkic Council was established by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on October 3, 2009, in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan city. Its goal is to develop comprehensive cooperation among the member-states.

