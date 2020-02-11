Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with children suffering from ichthyosis, epidermolysis bullosa and immunodeficiency (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has met with children suffering from ichthyosis, epidermolysis bullosa and immunodeficiency at Bona Dea International Hospital in Baku.

Leyla Aliyeva was informed of the treatment of children.

Gifts were presented to children, who undergo treatment with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.