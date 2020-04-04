Azerbaijan confirms 78 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 78 new cases of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to information, the condition of 17 people out of those 78 people is severe, the condition of 26 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable. Treatment of these people continues in special treatment hospitals.

So far, 521 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Thirty-two of them recovered, five people died. The rest 484 people are being treated in special hospitals.