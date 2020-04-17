Azerbaijan's Parliament sends letter of protest to PACE (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Parliament of Azerbaijan has sent a letter of protest to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) because PACE has not expressed any reaction regarding the so-called "election" held by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at a parliamentary meeting held on April 17, Trend reports.

Gafarova noted that the lack of PACE's response is regrettable.

"Over the past 10 years, I was a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE,” speaker of the parliament added. “I acted as a member of the Bureau and chairperson of the PACE committee. During this period, together with my colleagues I witnessed many cases of biased attitude towards our country in PACE.”

“We have repeatedly observed the attempts by pro-Armenian circles gathered in PACE to slander Azerbaijan, adopt false resolutions and decisions to undermine the credibility of our country,” Gafarova added. “I would say that sometimes the anti-Azerbaijani, pro-Armenian forces in PACE defended the interests of the Armenians even better than they themselves.”

“The lack of PACE reaction to the so-called "election" held by the criminal regime in the occupied Azerbaijani region is unacceptable,” speaker of the parliament said. “I think that this is also great disrespect for the system of international law. Therefore the Azerbaijani parliament sent a letter of protest to PACE."

The speaker of the parliament has also criticized anti-national forces, stressing that they serve the interests of Armenia.

"All sound opposition parties in Azerbaijan, voicing the position of national and state interests, take part in this dialogue, take appropriate steps to contribute to the process,” speaker of the parliament said. “Unfortunately, some marginal groups that always oppose Azerbaijan’s statehood and independence have refused from this dialogue, relying on external forces.”

“The true goal of such groups, showing hostility against the state, is to create tension in the country,” speaker of the parliament said. “These destructive forces, calling themselves radical opposition, want to use the coronavirus pandemic that shocked the entire humanity to realize their vile intentions. Of course, the Azerbaijani public and people see such actions and firmly condemn the unhealthy and anti-national activity of such circles.”

“The position of the Azerbaijani people is that there is no place for such forces in the new configuration of the political system that is being formed in the country,” Gafarova added.