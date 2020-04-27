Composition of Azerbaijani parliament’s delegation in Inter-Parliamentary Union determined
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27
Trend:
The composition of the delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament in the Inter-Parliamentary Union has been selected, Trend reports on April 27 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
The parliamentary leadership focuses on the activity of delegations in international structures, in which the Azerbaijani parliament is a member.
The delegation will be led by Deputy Speaker Adil Aliyev, and it includes Elnur Allahverdiyev, Shahin Ismayilov, Tural Ganjaliyev, Nagif Hamzayev, Rashad Makhmudov, Kamran Bayramov, Zahid Oruj and Mazahir Efendiyev.
