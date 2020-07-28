Israeli American Council condemns Armenians' radical attacks on Azerbaijanis in LA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

The Israeli American Council (IAC) has condemned the attacks of the Armenian radicals on members of the local Azerbaijani community on July 21 in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles, Trend reports on July 28 referring to the consulate.

IAC stressed the unacceptability of the attack on Azerbaijanis gathered in front of their consulate general, notes the importance of preserving freedom of speech and assembly, and that violence against peaceful demonstrators poses a threat to American society and democratic values.

The organization expressed confidence that the law enforcement agencies will complete the investigation of the incident and take decisive measures in accordance with its results.

IAC founded in 2007 unites about 250,000 American Israelis. The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles has been maintaining close friendly relations with this organization for a long time.

The clashes between Azerbaijanis and Armenians in Los Angeles were triggered by gross ceasefire violations by Armenian armed forces on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the direction of Tovuz district of Azerbaijan. The fighting continued in the following several days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

Meanwhile a group of Armenians living in Los Angeles, California, attacked and injured a group of Azerbaijanis who gathered to peacefully protest the Armenian aggression.

