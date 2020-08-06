Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6
Trend:
On August 6 in the afternoon, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Aug. 6.
The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.
