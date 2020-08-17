Russian warships arrive in Baku to take part in International Army Games-2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Small-size gunnery ships "Makhachkala" and "Astrakhan" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku August 17 to participate in the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2020 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Rear Admiral Subkhan Bekirov has met with the delegation led by representative of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy Captain 1st Rank Sergei Yekimov.

The sides exchanged views on the organization of the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2020.