Azerbaijani Economic Council holds first meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

The first meeting of the Azerbaijani Economic Council, created upon the Azerbaijani president’s decree, was held on Sept. 10 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Sept. 10.

The members of the Council, namely, assistants to the Azerbaijani president Shahmar Movsumov and Natig Amirov, assistants to the Azerbaijani first vice president Emin Huseynov and Khalid Akhadov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) Israfil Mammadov attended the meeting.